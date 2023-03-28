Dad-to-be Ram Charan strikes a pose with Upasana Kamineni at his birthday bash; See PICS
Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni, the parent-to-be posed for the paparazzi pictures at the actor's grand birthday bash which was held in Hyderabad, on Monday night.
Ram Charan, the mega power star of the Telugu film industry is currently on a high in his professional life with the massive success of his 2022-released film RRR. The popular actor has a huge line-up of exciting projects in his kitty including his 15th outing Game Changer, the upcoming Buchi Babu Sana directorial, and most probably, the RRR sequel. Ram Charan turned 38 on March 27, Monday, and the actor celebrated his birthday with a grand bash this time.
Dad-to-be Ram Charan poses with wifey Upasana
For the unversed, Ram Charan and his lovely wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are expecting their first child soon. The RRR star, who is a complete family man, is spotted making public appearances with wifey Upasana and their pet dog Rhyme very often. The Telugu star, who hosted a grand party for his friends and industry colleagues on Monday night to celebrate his 38th birthday, greeted the paparazzi photographers who were present at the venue and posed with his wife for pictures
Check out Ram Charan and Upasana's pictures, below:
