Dada to Rangamarthanda: Latest South movies to watch on OTT during this long weekend with your loved ones

It's a long weekend peeps, with Friday, Saturday, and Sunday is being holidays and what more than entertainment do we need? Other than theatres, OTT platforms have become a good source to chill at home as many interesting movies release every week. Yes, the OTT platforms have a plethora of exciting and latest movies for the audiences to watch. So, your weekend is definitely sorted.

From Dhanush's Sir, blockbuster Telugu film Balagam to Dada, here are a few latest films you can watch during this long weekend with your family, friends, and partner at home, in your happy space.

Check down below for the list of movies to watch.

Bakasuran

Tamil film Bakasuran, which has director Selvaraghavan turned actor, playing the lead is one must-watch. The story revolves around a father who sets out to avenge the brutal death of her daughter. The film has perfect points of action and a thriller to keep you hooked to the screens.



Dada

Tamil film Dada has become one of the most talked about entertainers. Celebs like Karthi and Kamal Haasan heaped praises for the romantic drama. Directed by Ganesh K Babu, the film stars Kavin, Aparna Das, K Bhagyaraj, Aishwarya Bhaskaran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and others. It is a beautiful tale of unconditional love and conflict between a young couple, Manikandan (Kavin) and Sindhu (Aparna Das), who accidentally become teenage parents. Dada is currently premiering on Amazon Prime Video



Vaathi/ SIR

Dhanush recently released Tamil and Telugu film Vaathi and SIR, which shows the importance of education and is another must-watch with family. The National Award-winning actor plays the role of lectures, who fights against the commercialization of schooling. This movie was a box-office smash and also became a member of the 100 crore box office club. Directed by Venky Atluri, Samyukta is the female lead. The film is available for streaming on Netflix.



Amigos

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's recent release Amigos is available for streaming on Netflix. Debutant Rajendra Reddy helmed with this project. The movie is now available to stream on the OTT platform Netflix. As of now, only Telugu audio is available, along with English subtitles. Kannada beauty Ashika Ranganath made her Telugu film debut with Amigos.

Rangamarthanda

Rangamarthanda is one of the latest Telugu blockbusters that was made on a low budget but reached a wider audience. is currently streaming on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform. the film is surely going to win the hearts of every member of the household as it is emotional, clean and family entertainer. The film stars Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Brahmanandam, Rahul Sipligunj, and Shivathmika in the main roles. Ilaiyaraaja composed the music for the film.

Balagam

Telugu film Balagam is currently the most talked about and trending among movie buffs. The film, which is based on family relationships, love, death and culture, is winning the hearts of family audiences. With good word of mouth and some amazing reviews, the film has stood out and shined bright. Directed by Venu Yeldandi, the film stars Priyadarshi and Kavya Kalyanram in lead roles. It is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Videos.



Sembi

The critically acclaimed movie 'Sembi' is a Tamil adventure drama movie directed by Prabhu Solomon. The movie stars Kovai Sarala, Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan, and Thambi Ramaiah. Sembi was released on Disney+ Hotstar in February itself, and the story revolves around grandmother Veerathayi (Kovai Sarala) and Sembi, a 10-year-old girl, who gets gang raped on a bus. It's a beautiful and heart-touching movie.



Many blockbusters like Varisu, Veera Simha Reddy, Michael, Gatta Kushti and many other movies are available on OTT platforms to watch if you haven't yet. Let the movie bug in you explore everything during this long weekend.

Here's wishing happy weekend, happy Good Friday and a happy watching.!!