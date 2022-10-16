Daddy Duties: Vignesh Shivan's son 'showers' his love on him, filmmaker says 'Dream come true'

Meanwhile, after welcoming kids via surrogacy, the couple has landed in controversy. Tamil Nadu Minister M Subramanian recently claimed that the government will seek an explanation from Nayanathara and Vignesh Shivan on the matter.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently entered a new phase of their lives, parenthood. The power couple welcomed twin boys via surrogacy a few days ago. Now, as the filmmaker is enjoying fatherhood, he took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of his clothes, peed on by his son, and captioned the post, "Dream come true... My son's love on me." The couple tied the knot in June this year, and have now embraced parenthood.

During a press conference, the Minister was quoted saying, “The surrogacy itself is subjected to a lot of debates. But, the law allows individuals to involve in surrogacy if they are above 21 years and below 36 years of age, with the approval of the family.”

Announcing the news of the arrival of the twins, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan shared a photo of him and Nayanthara kissing the feet of their boys on social media and wrote, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with twin baby boys."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara has Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Gold in the making.

On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan will next helm Ajith Kumar in the project tentatively titled AK61.

