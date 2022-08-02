Daddy Mummy to Oo Antava: 5 songs by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad that became overnight sensations

Did you know Devi Sri Prasad composed Pushpa's Oo Antava song within a few minutes? One of the most bankable music composers, DSP created a tune and sent it to Sukumar who approved it immediately. "I was so confident about the song that I told him that it will not be a blockbuster or just a hit but a trendsetter worldwide," DSP said in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.

Devi Sri Prasad, also called Rockstar DSP is a musical mastermind. Known to be an all-rounder performer, DSP has always been at top of his game having created some of the most viral songs. With nearly 70 songs to his credit, including 'Top Lesi Poddi' and 'Ammudu lets do kummudu' which define the pop culture of South Indian Cinema, the Saami Saami music composer has equally managed to grab attention in Bollywood. Oh, how can one forget his foot-tapping songs in Hindi like 'Daddy Mummy' and 'Dhinka Chika'?

Here's the OG version of Daddy Mummy:

Well, as Rockstar DSP turns a year older today, let's celebrate the musical genius that he is by listening to his top 5 viral songs.

1. Srivalli

Pushpa's Srivalli is viral and popular even among the kids of the country. While the Telugu version was penned down by Chandrabose and sung by Sid Sriram, the Hindi version was sung by Javed Ali and the lyrics were by Raqueeb Alam.

2. Saami Saami

This amazing song best known for his raw energy and typical feels is also from the movie album Pushpa: The Rise. The Telugu lyrics were by Chandrabose and was sung by Mounika Yadav whereas the Hindi lyrics were by Raqueeb Alam and was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan.

3. Oo antava, oo oo antava

This iconic song received a lot of attention and became a sensation overnight. After my tune, Sukumar and Chandrabose decided to the song and came up with a subject. That's how then song turned into," DSP shared during an interview with Pinkvilla.

4. Seeti Maar



The peppy beats and jaunty tunes had the audience whistling. Featuring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, Seeti Maar is from the film DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham. DSP recreated this song in Hindi for Salman Khan's film, Radhe.

5. Dhinka Chika

Saving the best for last! 'Dhinka Chika' from Salman Khan's 'Ready' turned out to be the sensual anthem by DSP. He had originally made a Telugu version which got famous by the name 'Ringa Ringa' from 'Aarya 2'

Here's wishing DSP, a very Happy Birthday!