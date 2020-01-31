Dagaalty Twitter Review: Here’s what the audience has to say about Santhanam starrer

Dagaalty starring Santhanam, Yogi Babu, Rittika Sen and Radha Ravi in the lead roles has released today and it is receiving mixed reviews from the audience on Twitter.

Tamil film, Dagaalty starring Santhanam, Yogi Babu, Rittika Sen and Radha Ravi in the lead roles has released today, on January 31. Directed by Vijay Anand, the film also stars Hemant Pandey, Manobala, Santhana Bharathi and Tarun Arora. The comedy entertainer is written and directed by Vijay Anand and it has set high curiosity among the audience. Yogi Babu’s comedy timing has only added the much-needed extra humour quotient to the film, Dagaalty. The story of the film revolves around a street-smart man played by Santhanam. The film is out for the audience and it has opened to a mixed response.

One of the Twitter users, who has watched the film wrote, “#Dagaalty - Santhanam looks lean & weak. His 1 liners didnt click. Typical irritating ‘Loosu Ponnu’ heroine. Yogibabu’s screen space is less, doesnt help. Mokka villain. Decent music. Mega boring screenplay, not even a single comedy scene is gud. Climax episode is torture. Worst!.” Dagaalty is receiving mixed reviews from the audience on Twitter. If you are planning to watch Santhanam starrer this weekend, check out what moviegoers have to say about the film.

Santhanam, Yogi Babu, Rittika Sen and Radha Ravi starrer Dagaalty is produced by 18 Reels and Santhanam's Handmade film. Rittika Sen plays the female lead. The music is given by Vijay Narain and cinematography by Deepak Kumar Padhy.

#Dagaalty - Santhanam looks lean & weak. His 1 liners didnt click. Typical irritating ‘Loosu Ponnu’ heroine. Yogibabu’s screen space is less, doesnt help. Mokka villain. Decent music. Mega boring screenplay, not even a single comedy scene is gud. Climax episode is torture. Worst! — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) January 31, 2020

#Dagaalty: A decent comedy which has the combination of @iamsanthanam and @iYogiBabu as the highlight - wished for more scenes between them. The story is everyday stuff but there is a good amount of hilarious one-liners which will help you laugh, catch it for time pass fun! — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) January 31, 2020

#Dagaalty actually movie was full entertainment but frankly to say this movie not sure to come back santhanam.over all movie is (okay@iamsanthanam pic.twitter.com/YzHtpaSC0N — Mr.kokkarako Cinema (@MrKokkarako) January 31, 2020

#Dagaalty (3.5/5)- A watchable romantic comedy entertainer @iYogiBabu awesome comedy @iamsanthanam role in the movie was convincing & Rittika Sen is cute, Decent, last twenty minutes of the movie is fun — SOCIAL MEDIA WORLD (@SOCIALMEDIAWORL) January 31, 2020

Intermission now till now a big pain is #Dagaalty and santhanam needs to understand few things when he does a lead role that alone cheap punches and body shaming can't make a movie hit @itispalkova — kaul the legend (@KaulLegend) January 31, 2020

Meanwhile, Santhanam’s other film Server Sundaram was supposed to release along with Dagaalty. However, the makers of Server Sundaram decided to step back and have postponed the release to February 14. The film is based on food and is directed by Anand Balki.

Credits :Twitter

Read More