Daggubati Venkatesh looks absolutely dapper as he is papped at the airport; WATCH
Telugu star Daggubati Venkatesh was papped at the Mumbai airport, donning a cool and casual travel look. The F3 actor was seen wearing an army green jacket and a swanky muffler as he posed for the cameras.
The star has been in news recently as he will be making a comeback in B-Town after 25 long years with Salman Khan’s next. The flick will be directed by Farhad Samji. The movie is likely to go on the floor soon and currently the project is in the initial stage. Pooja Hegde will be starring as the female lead opposite Salmaan Khan in the film touted to be a comedy. Further details on the project are under wrap for the moment. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the collaboration of Salman Khan and Daggubati Venkatesh for the film.
In the meantime, Daggubati Venkatesh will also star in the second instalment of the Fun and Frustration franchise titled F3. Backed by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film has Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead. All of these leads will be reprising their roles from the original film. The background score for this comedy movie has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. F3 is scheduled for theatrical release on 29 April this year. F2: Fun and Frustration was released on 12 January 2019 and did a commendable business at the box office. It is hoped that F3 will recreate the magic of F2.
