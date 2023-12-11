Daggubati Venkatesh seeks blessings at Kanakadurga Temple in Vijayawada ahead of Saindhav's release; see PICS

The team of Saindhav starring Daggubati Venkatesh in the lead role, visited the Kanakadurga Temple in Vijayawada as part of the film's promotion. This morning, the whole team of the Saindhav participated in a special pooja dedicated to Kanakadurgamma.

Venky Mama, as the actor is affectionately known by Telugu audiences, is currently gearing up for the release of Saindhav this Sankranti season. The film's promotion has been in full swing, with the release of the teaser and song releases already generating excitement. Today's event in Vijayawada marked another step in their promotional efforts. Before attending the event, the Saindhav team visited the Kanakadurga Temple. Venkatesh, along with Kanakadurgamma's team, performed a special pooja and received blessings from the goddess.

Shraddha Srinath (heroine), Balanati, director Sailesh Kolanu, and the producers joined Venkatesh on this occasion. They all sought Kanakadurgamma's blessings before proceeding to the movie event. Photos from this event are currently circulating online. Venkatesh has a strong interest in spiritual matters and actively seeks knowledge in this area when time permits. He strives to integrate spirituality into his daily life.

Currently, he stars in Saindhav a mass action entertainer slated for release on Sankranti period. Daggubati Venkatesh also visited the famous Babai Hotel for breakfast. When people saw him, there was a big crowd that gathered to meet or see the superstar. Everyone wanted to take pictures with the actor, and they were all very excited to see Venkatesh.

Check out the photos of the Daggubati Venkatesh temple visit and Babai hotel visit below

Advertisement

More about Daggubati Venkatesh’s Saindhav movie

Daggubati Venkatesh is back with a bang in the new-age action film Saindhav, portraying a man who takes on a powerful drug cartel. The recently released teaser promises a thrilling cinematic experience. Showcasing Daggubati Venkatesh’s character with two distinct sides – a loving family man and a ruthless protector of his daughter – the teaser hints at a complex and engaging narrative.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui delivers a powerful performance as the antagonist, adding another layer of depth to the film. The supporting cast includes talented actors like Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, and Andrea Jeremiah.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Venkat Boyanapalli, Saindhav features music by the esteemed Santosh Narayanan. The film is scheduled for release in theaters on January 13, 2024.

ALSO READ: Adivi Sesh embarks on Agent 116 mission: G2 sequel to Goodachari, shoot begins