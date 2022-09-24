Daggubati VS Daggubati: Rana, Venkatesh will have you on the edge of your seat in Rana Naidu teaser

Directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn S Varma, Rana Naidu brings real-life nephew and uncle, Rana and Venkatesh Daggubati in a Hindi series that is the adaptation of the American series Ray Donovan. Netflix has unveiled the much-awaited teaser and it looks every bit intriguing. Set in Mumbai, where glitz meets grime, Rana Naidu sees Rana as a celebrity fixer, and Naga (Venkatesh), his estranged father.