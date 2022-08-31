Dance India Dance Telugu: Mahesh Babu is proud of her daughter Sitara as she dances on Penny song in the show

Mahesh Babu needs no formal introduction. He is one of the most admired and talented actors in the Indian Film Industry. He works in the Tollywood Industry and is one of the top-grossing stars in films made in the Telugu language. Apart from being such a huge superstar, he is also a family man who puts family before anything. Recently, Mahesh Babu accompanied his daughter Sitara on the stage of the reality show Dance India Dance Telugu.

During their guest appearance, the actor's daughter danced to Penny song from the film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Her dance left everyone in surprise including Mahesh Babu. In the promo video, the actor can be seen visibly proud as his daughter danced on his song. In the video, Mahesh Babu looked handsome as ever in a black full sleeves T-shirt and matching denim.

Watch promo video here

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in the tentatively titled SSMB28 with Trivakram, co-starring Pooja Hegde. The film is expected to be a trademark commercial entertainer, which Trivakram is known for. It will release in April 2023. He will then be seen in SSMB29, which will be directed by S.S. Rajamouli. The film is going to be mounted on a large scale and will be a pan-India release. Post the release of tentatively titled SSMB29, he will be working primarily in pan-India films. In the past, Telugu superstars like Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR have broken out as pan-India stars.

