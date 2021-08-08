Dance vs Dance: Khushboo and Bindra Master roped in as judges for the upcoming season

Actress Khushboo and choreographer Brinda Master have been roped in to take the judges' seat in the second season of Tamil dance reality show "Dance Vs Dance". The show launched its teaser promo on Sunday to make the announcement.

While this is the first time that Khushboo will be gracing the show as a judge, Brinda Master was part of the show's first season as well.

Commenting on being part of the dance show, Khushboo says: "Dance as an art, is very close to my heart. I am very passionate about it. I had watched the first season of 'Dance vs Dance' which was really wonderful, and to have Brinda by my side is a cherry on the cake. So I am twice as excited to be a part of it. Moreover, I am pleased to be associated with a channel like Colors Tamil that has always put forth refreshing and progressive content. They are known to break barriers and set new benchmarks. I have seen them grow rapidly in the Tamil GEC space and I can say that they remain unparalleled."

Echoing the sentiments of the actress, renowned choreographer, Brinda Master says: "I have been a part of season 1 and it was nothing short of magnificence. Season two looks even more promising, and I truly look forward to meeting the contestants who I believe would be full of possibilities. Talking of the show, the format this time is brand new and different from the previous season. Besides, I am delighted to be sharing the space with Khushboo who is a great friend."

"Dance vs Dance" will air on Colors Tamil.

