Dancer, actor Shobana posts a THROWBACK photo from her childhood; Asks fans to spot her

Dancer and actor Shobana took to her Instagram space and shared a throwback photo from her childhood.

Actress and dancer Shobana has been taking to social media to update her fans ever since the lockdown was imposed. Recently, she made the headlines, after she revealed on her social media, that her Facebook profile was hacked and that she has taken up the issue legally. Now, she has posted a throwback photo from her childhood, asking her fans and followers to spot her in the photo. She can be seen posing along with her cousins in the adorable family photo.

A couple of days back, she shared yet another throwback photo, in which she was seen with ace director Bharatan and her father. Meanwhile, before her account got hacked, she had posted several throwback dancing videos and kept her fans informed about the uses of dancing. Shobana, who had taken a break from acting, made her comeback to the big screen with the recent Malayalam flick Varane Avashyamundu.

Directed by debutant Anoop Satyan, the feel-good family entertainer featured Dulquer Salmaan, Suresh Gopi and Kalyani Priyadarshan in key roles. Shobana also runs a dance school in Chennai. “Each and every one of us have the ability of saving our country. Stay inside the house and don’t go out in the coming days. Save the country that’s your mother land, stay at home. Covid is no longer a joke,” Shobana recently wrote on her Instagram handle, to spread awareness about social distancing.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×