Dandakadiyal lyrical video: Ravi Teja and Sreeleela break the dance floor in the peppy number from Dhamaka

Unveiling the song, the maker Tweeted, "MassMaharaja @RaviTeja_offl 's MassFestival Begins...#Dandakadiyal Lyrical Out Now...Don't miss the end for the storming update...#Dhamaka#DhamakaFromDec23 Watch Full Lyrical Here https://youtu.be/pfnkWn4SFo0 @sreeleela14 @TrinadharaoNak1 @vishwaprasadtg @vivekkuchibotla."

On 23rd December this year, Ravi Teja will be returning to the silver screens with the action entertainer, Dhamaka. As the release nears, the makers have dropped a lyrical video of the latest upbeat number from the movie, Dandakadiyal. The Mass Maharaja is at his sassy best as he breaks the dance floor with Sreeleela. Their electrifying chemistry is the highlight of the track. The music for the drama has been provided by Bheems Ceciroleo, who has also penned the lyrics for Dandakadiyal. The single has been jointly crooned by Bheems, Sahithi Chaganti, and Mangli.

About Dhamaka

Helmed by filmmaker Trinadha Rao Nakkina, Dhamaka will be released in the theatres on 23rd December this year. Aside from Ravi Teja, Sreeleela is on board the cast of the film as the female lead alongside Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar Tanikella Bharani, Rao Ramesh, Chirag Jani, Ali, Praveen, Hyper Aadi, Pavitra Lokesh, Tulasi, and Rajshree Nair in crucial roles, along with others. Financed on a lavish scale by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banners of People Media Factory and Abhishek Aggarwal Arts, Vivek Kuchibhotla is the co-producer of the movie.

Ravi Teja's lineup

Additionally, Ravi Teja will also headline director Sudheer Varma’s highly-discussed Telugu drama Ravanasura. He will be seen romancing Sushanth Akkineni in his next. The venture has been produced by Abhishek Pictures banner in association with RT Teamworks.

Furthermore, Ravi Teja is also working on his first Pan-India film titled Tiger Nageswara Rao. Vamsee is directing the drama set against the backdrop of the 70s in a village named Stuartpuram. Abhishek Agarwal is supporting the project under his banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts. The venture further stars Nupur Sanon, Gayatri Bhardwaj, and Anupam Kher in crucial roles.

