Daniel Annie Pope issues notice after harassment allegations against him; Says they are baseless and fake

For the past few days, screenshots of personal messages allegedly sent by Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Daniel Annie Pope are circulating on social media. It is claimed that Daniel had sent those messages asking for women to share their photos. However, Daniel has now taken to his Instagram space and shared a post, where he has urged people to delete such baseless posts. He has also claimed that they are fake and were created with an intention to spoil his reputation.

The statement read, "Under instructions from my client Mr Daniel Annie Pope, I hereby issue notice as follows: My client states that for the past four days there is a rumour spreading over in social media about my client which is fake, baseless. My client further states that you are all working to damage his reputation in the society by using defamatory words. I hereby call upon you all to withdraw all the allegations which are uploaded against my client immediately from the social medias otherwise my client will be initiating criminal complaint in cyber cell”.

Daniel Annie Pope shot to the fame after his role as Vijay Sethupathi’s sidekick in the film Idharkku Thaane Aasaipattai Baalakumara. However, he started getting a massive fanbase after his participation in the second season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss. He will be next seen on the big screens in the upcoming film Maanaadu directed by Venkat Prabhu starring Silambarasan TR and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles.

