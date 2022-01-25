Danish Sait's Kannada film One Cut Two Cut teaser looks intriguing; Trailer out on January 28

The official teaser of Danish Sait starring Kannada film One Cut Two Cut is out and it looks intriguing. In the video, Danish's character is busy with origami lessons and four-armed people enter the school. The plot seems to be unfolding into a chaotic comedy ride and promises to keep the audiences hooked to the screen. The trailer of the film will be out on January 28.

One Cut Two Cut releases on OTT starting February 03, 2022. The film also stars Prakash Belawadi, Samyukta Hornad, Vineeth ‘Beep’ Kumar, and Sampath Maitreya in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film will release in just two days from now.

Watch the teaser here:

Directed by Vamsidhar Bhogaraju and produced by late Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudatha Talwar under the PRK banner, the film also stars Prakash Belawadi, Samyukta Hornad, Vineeth Beep Kumar, and Sampath Maitreya, in pivotal roles.

Touted to be a satirical comedy film, One Cut Two Cut is bankrolled by Puneeth Rajkumar's production house PRK Productions, to honour him. The production house has collaborated with Amazon Prime Video to release more two films titled Man of the Match and Family Pack in the legacy of Puneeth Rajkumar.

Meanwhile, Puneeth Rajkumar's dream project Gandhada Gudi will be released in cinemas this year. The actor's last film James is also expected to hit the theaters on March 26, on the occasion of his birthday. The film will also feature his elder brothers Shivarajkumar & Raghavendra in cameo roles.

