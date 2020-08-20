In the last few years, the handsome hunk has had quite a style makeover. If you are looking for some serious men style goals, check out Naga Chaitanya's top 5 looks.

Few actors others down South are known to keep their personal life out of media glares. Naga Chaitanya is one of the actors who doesn't like sharing his personal life on social media. The actor has won millions of hearts with his simplicity and down to earth nature. However, his wife and actress Samantha Akkineni keeps treating their fans with photos of them together. There is no denying Sam has proved to be a fashion queen but Naga Chaitanya is no less and is unnoticeably a style icon. They both are totally game-changers in terms of fashion. Besides Rana Daggubati, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, KGF star Yash, Chaitanya is also one of the most dapper men out there.

He is not only known for his onscreen charming personality but is also grabbing the attention silently over his style statements. In the last few years, the handsome hunk has had quite a style makeover. If you are looking for some serious men style goals, check out Naga Chaitanya's top 5 looks. From dapper formal suits to classic desi ones, Naga Chaitanya proves he is the ULTIMATE style icon for all men.

Check it out below:

1. Naga Chaitanya at Rana Daggubati's wedding: Chaitanya likes to keep it minimalistic and subtle, and his latest look in desi outfit is one of our favourites. The Majili actor exudes extreme comfort as he paired it with a pair of formal shoes.

2. Chay complimented Samantha in this picture as he kept it stylish in black denim paired with printed polo neck shirt and grey shoes. Dashing and how!

3. He knows how to keep it edgy even in semi-formal attire and this look of him is sure to leave you stunned. Those pair of brown shoes are a winner!

4. Look at this picture and clearly, they are rockin’ stylish! For his wedding reception, Naga Chaitanya picked a blue suit paired with a white crisp shirt and black formal shoes. We are loving it!

5. Naga Chaitanya proves he is also one of the most put-together fashion icons in the Telugu film industry.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be next seen in Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story. The film will have Sai Pallavi as the leading actress and is said to be a simple love story but with a lot of twists and turns.

He has also joined hands with producer Dil Raju for a family entertainer tentatively titled Thank You. The film is directed by Vikram K Kumar.

Credits :Instagram

