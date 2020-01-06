Darbar: Anirudh Ravichander lands in trouble for hiring foreign musicians to compose for Rajinikanth starrer

Music director Anirudh Ravichander landed in trouble as the Cine Musicians' Union accused him of using foreign musicians in Darbar instead of musicians from the union.

If media reports are to be believed, popular music composer Anirudh Ravichander landed in trouble for hiring foreign musicians in his latest album for Rajinikanth’s Darbar. The Cine Musicians' Union alleged that the music director has not used the members of the union and opted to use foreign musicians while recording the music of the movie. Apparently, there are about 1,200 members in the union. A majority of them are depending on playing in films in order to earn for their livelihood. For the movies of big stars like Rajinikanth, about 400 to 500 musicians get benefited.

As Anirudh has opted to have foreign artists, it turned out to be huge disappointment for the members of the union. Dhina, the President of the Union told The Times of India that Anirudh has used only 4 musicians from the union, and the rest were all foreign musicians. Anirudh’s this decision came even after numerous requests from the union’s side to use musicians from the union.

Dhina was quoted as saying by The Times of India, “Anirudh, who is also a member of our union, agreed to use members from the union when we spoke to him about a month ago. The executive committee members of the union even sent him a letter, urging him to not use non-members. However, we came to know that he did not use out members for the rerecording”. He alleged that veteran music composers like Ilaiyaraaja sir and AR Rahman give equal opportunities to the union members, even if they use foreign musicians. Dhina went on to claim that Anirudh has almost boycotted the union’s musicians for Darbar.

