Darbar: AR Murugadoss reveals Rajinikanth is an intuitive and focused actor; Read details

The upcoming film Darbar starring south megastar Rajinikanth has got the fans and film audience very excited. In an interview with the indianexpress.com the director of the film AR Murugadoss, has revealed how while filming Darbar, he came to know that the Petta star is very intuitive as an actor. The Ghajini director further adds that Rajinikanth is very focused on his job while on the film's set. The director of the highly anticipated film Darbar said that the south superstar never goes back to his vanity van and prefers to be on the set and watch other actors perform on the set.

The ace director, AR Murugadoss stated that Rajinikanth is one actor who does not indulge in gossiping about anything and never thinks of anyone as small. The film Darbar will be hitting the big screen on January 9. The south flick will also star Lady Superstar Nayanthara. The film will see south megastar Rajinikanth as a police officer after a long time. The last time the Kabali actor essayed a cop on the silver screen. The film Pandiyan was the last that Rajinikanth essayed a cop. The south film Darbar will see the Kaala actor play the role of a character named Aaditya Arunasalam. The songs of the film, Darbar are proving to be chartbusters.

The fans and music lovers are enjoying the foot tapping numbers from the Rajinikanth and Nayanthara starrer. The fans and film audience are eagerly looking forward to watch the much-awaited film on the big screen.

