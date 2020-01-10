Darbar Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth and Nayanthara starrer gets a massive opening

Darbar Movie Box Office Collection: Darbar full movie got leaked in HD quality by piracy website TamilRockers within a few hours of its release. However, nothing has affected Darbar's box office collection. Rajinikanth and Nayanthara's Darbar kick-started on a great note with a massive opening on its first day at the box office.

Superstar Rajinikanth and Nayanthara's much-awaited Tamil film, Darbar released on January 9. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film opened to a phenomenal response from the audience and critics alike. Released simultaneously in Tamil, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, Darbar sees Rajinikanth in the role of a cop after a long time. The trailer and teasers of the film had set high expectations among the moviegoers and successfully it has managed to live up to audience expectations. Unfortunately, Darbar full movie got leaked in high-definition (HD) quality by piracy website TamilRockers within a few hours of its release.

However, nothing has affected Darbar's box office collection. Darbar kick-started on a high note with the collection of total Rs 2.27 crore approx in Chennai. At the prestigious RTC X Roads, Hyderabad, Darbar has managed to earn pretty well. The first-day box office collection of Darbar in Hyderabad is around Rs 12.05 Lakh. After 2.0, Rajinikanth's Darbar has hit the same record by entering Rs 2 crore club on the first day of its release at the Chennai box office. Darbar released to around 7000 screens across the world.

Check out Darbar's box office collection day 1, shared by Trade analyst Ramesh Bala:

#Darbar takes a Massive Opening in #Chennai City on Day 1.. ₹ 2.27 Crs.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2020

#Darbar takes a Massive Opening in Hyd RTC X Roads.. Day 1 Gross: ₹ 12.05 Lakhs.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2020

#Darbar is the latest entrant in the Prestigious ₹ 2 Cr+ Day 1 BO #Chennai City Club.. 1. #2Point0 - ₹ 2.64 Crs 2. #Sarkar - ₹ 2.37 Crs 3. #Darbar - ₹ 2.27 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2020

The story of Darbar revolves around a police officer, played by Rajinikanth, who is on a mission to bust the drug racket in Mumbai. The film also stars Nivetha Thomas, Suneil Shetty, Nayanthara and Yogi Babu in the lead roles. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, Rajinikanth's Darbar has got a huge start at the ticket windows, it remains to see how it performs during the first weekend.

