Darbar Box Office Collection Day 1 Worldwide Rajinikanth's film is having a dream run in the US and Australia
Rajinikanth and Nayanthara's Darbar has set the box office on fire as the film is minting good numbers not only in India but also at the international markets. Darbar has hit the screens amidst huge expectations. Interestingly, the cop drama has opened to a great business in Telugu states as well. With thunderous response from the audience and critics alike, Darbar is doing great internationally. Darbar is off to a great start in Australia on the first day of its release. The much-talked-about the film has earned AUD 160,000 on Day 1, according to Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala.
#Darbar nears 600K in #USA 6:00 PM PST.. Thursday..
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2020
#Darbar off to a great start in #Australia
A160,000 on Day 1..
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2020
#Darbar off to a good start in #NewZealand
Day 1 Gross - NZ16,500
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2020
The film also stars Nivetha Thomas, Suneil Shetty, Nayanthara and Yogi Babu in the lead roles. The celebration has already started all over down South. A large number of people have gathered outside cinema halls to experience the magic of Thalaiva's film.
