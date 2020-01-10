Darbar Box Office Collection Day 1 Worldwide Rajinikanth's film is having a dream run in the US and Australia

With thunderous response from the audience and critics alike, Darbar is doing great internationally. Darbar is off to a great start in USA, Australia on the first day of its release.

Rajinikanth and Nayanthara's Darbar has set the box office on fire as the film is minting good numbers not only in India but also at the international markets. Darbar has hit the screens amidst huge expectations. Interestingly, the cop drama has opened to a great business in Telugu states as well. With thunderous response from the audience and critics alike, Darbar is doing great internationally. Darbar is off to a great start in Australia on the first day of its release. The much-talked-about the film has earned AUD 160,000 on Day 1, according to Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala.

In the USA, Darbar has managed to mint USD 615K, which is massive. The cop drama has released in 160 locations in the USA. Talking about New Zealand, the Rajinikanth and Nayanthara starrer has set a record with earnings NZD 16,500 on the day one of its release. As we all know, Rajinikanth enjoys a huge fan following across the world. With such a phenomenal start, it remains to see how the film performs in the coming days at the ticket windows. Meanwhile, the film might face heavy competition from Telugu movies, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, that are releasing on January 11 and 12, respectively.

#Darbar nears 600K in #USA 6:00 PM PST.. Thursday.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2020

#Darbar off to a great start in #Australia A160,000 on Day 1.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2020

#Darbar off to a good start in #NewZealand Day 1 Gross - NZ16,500 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2020

The film also stars Nivetha Thomas, Suneil Shetty, Nayanthara and Yogi Babu in the lead roles. The celebration has already started all over down South. A large number of people have gathered outside cinema halls to experience the magic of Thalaiva's film.

