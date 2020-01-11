Darbar Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajinikanth starrer enjoys a good run at the ticket windows

Darbar Box Office Collections: Rajinikanth starrer minted excellent numbers on its opening day. Read on to know about the movie's day 2 business.

Superstar Rajinikanth's latest offering Darbar was one of the most awaited ones and as expected the movie opened up on an excellent note. The movie earned a whopping Rs 18.30 crore only in Tamil Nadu and all India gross collection of its opening day of amazing Rs 36 crore. Not just the Tamil version, the movie is getting thumps up by the Hindi audience. As per Bala, the day one collection of Hindi all India was Rs 1.20 crore. And now, Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter handle to share second-day box office reports. He revealed USA box office numbers. He wrote," #Darbar - $189,000 Total: $837,000 (2 Days + Premieres). He also talked about the Australia box office. He tweeted," #Darbar rocks #Australia Box Office.. Already crossed A$250,000."

The movie is enjoying a great theatrical run for two days, however, from today the movie may face stiff competition at the box office as Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandana starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru is releasing today. The social media is abuzz with Mahesh Babu starrer with many claiming it as blockbuster already.

Speaking of the movie, the cop drama is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and aside from Rajinikanth, the movie also stars Nayanthara, Suneil Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in the key roles. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the cop thriller released in about 4000 screens across the globe in three languages namely, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

