Darbar Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth and Nayanthara starrer rules the cinema halls

Rajinikanth's Darbar was released on January 9, ahead of Pongal holidays. The film is having tremendous response by audience and critics alike.

In four days, Superstar Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar is receiving an impressive response in the domestic as well as the international market. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film has collected Rs 7.28 crores in its first four days at the box office. It is expected that the film will have a steady run in the coming days too, owing to the Pongal holiday. In Australia, Darbar managed to make AUD 407, 716 i.e. Rs. 1.99 crore, while in UAE the film minted Rs 6 crore in 3 days. In UK, it collected Rs 1.88 crore (202, 763 Pounds) in UK and USD 476, 546 i.e. Rs 3.37 crore in the US.

It has to be noted that Darbar is facing tough competition from Telugu film Sarileru Neekevvaru starring Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, which has Allu Arjun in the lead role. The AR Murugadoss directorial has reportedly earned around Rs 220 crore from its pre-release business. This includes the sale of its worldwide theatrical and all non-theatrical rights. After Rajinikanth’s 2.0, Darbar is Kollywood’s second-highest pre-release worldwide business.

It is being reported that the film was made in a budget of close to Rs 200 crore. With the estimated box office numbers, Darbar should gross about Rs 280 - 285 crore theatrically in order to be declared as a box office hit. Last year, Rajinikanth's Petta was released during Pongal and it collected around Rs 250 crore worldwide.

Credits :Ramesh Bala

