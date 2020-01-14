Darbar Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajinikanth and Nayanthara starrer crosses Rs 150 crore mark

According to the statement released by the makers of Darbar, the Rajinikanth starrer has now crossed Rs 150 crore mark. Lyca productions took to Twitter and released the statement.

According to the official box office collection data released by the makers of Darbar, the Rajinikanth starrer collected Rs 150 crore worldwide in its first weekend. Lyca Productions took to Twitter and announced the film’s box office collection. Darbar has also managed to make it to the top 5 films at the worldwide box office by the end of the first weekend of the movie’s release.

Darbar has reportedly earned about Rs 220 crore from its pre-release business, including the sale of its worldwide theatrical and all non-theatrical revenue. Media reports suggest that Darbar is the second-highest pre-release worldwide business of a Kollywood film, first being another Rajinikanth movie, 2.0. In Tamil Nadu, Darbar's theatrical rights are valued at around Rs 60 crore. The AR Murugadoss directorial was released in over 7,000 screens worldwide, including 4,000 plus screens in India.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently busy with the shooting of his next film with Siruthai Siva. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film is tentatively titled Thalaivar 168. The film has an ensemble of star cast including Prakash Raj, Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Keerthy Suresh. Though there has been no official word about the film’s release date yet, it is speculated that the film will hit the big screens in October this year. The film is being shot in a brisk pace in Hyderabad currently.

Credits :Twitter

