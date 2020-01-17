Darbar Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth and Nayanthara starrer has a steady first week in Tamil Nadu

Actor Rajinikanth's Darbar, which has crossed one week in cinema halls, is having a steady run nationally as well as globally.

Superstar Rajinikanth's Darbar has completed its first week on a high note. The film, which has Nayanthara and Nivetha Thomas as female leads, was released on January 9, 2020. It can be said that the film had a fantastic first week run in Tamil Nadu and other neighboring states Kerala, Andhra, Telangana and Karnataka. It is predicted that the film will collect about Rs 58-60 crore in the first week in Tamil Nadu. Pongal holiday has helped the film gain an extraordinary occupancy rates in the theaters. However, the release of Dhanush's Pattas on January 15 has majorly affected the business of Darbar. On its first day of release, Pattas has grossed Rs 6.5 Tamil Nadu.

Darbar directed by AR Murugadoss, released in about 650 screens in Tamil Nadu and it has crossed Rs 10-crore mark at Chennai box office. In Tamil Nadu, it managed to make about Rs 18 crore on the first day. In Kerala, the film made over Rs 7 crore, and in Karnataka, Darbar made Rs 14 crore. Final figures of the Lyca Productions’ film are yet to be released. On the whole, the collection of Darbar stands at Rs 100 crore in India.

Globally, Darbar has managed to mint over Rs 10 crore in the US. In Gulf, the film managed to collect over Rs 11 crore and it is still doing well. In Darbar, Rajinikanth plays two roles – one of a cop named Aaditya Arunasalam and the other of a social activist. The film features Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Sriman and Yogi Babu in prominent roles.

Credits :Business Today

Read More