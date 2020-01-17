Darbar Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth starrer continues is enjoying fantastic run

Darbar box office collections: The Rajinikanth starrer is doing amazingly well at the box office and the latest reports are the profof.

Darbar Box Office Collection: Superstar Rajinikanth starrer is enjoying a fantastic run at the box office since its release on 9 January. It is not only doing great in Tamil Nadu but also in neighboring states such as Kerala, Andhra, Telangana and Karnataka. Trade analysts and critic Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter to reveal the week 1 collection of Karnataka and also about the UK earnings. He had shared the tweet which read,"#SuperstarRajinikanth's #Darbar showing no signs of slowing down at Karnataka box office. Week 1 Karnataka Total Gross is 16.75 CR Approx Film set to breakeven by Saturday & running successfully all over Karnataka #DarbarThiruvizha." He later retweeted a tweet that read,"#Darbar UK *Total Till Date* - £281,426 (2.6 cr)."

As per other reports, the movie has minted around Rs 58-60 crore in the first week in Tamil Nadu. Speaking of Chennai's collection, the movie has already surpassed Rs 10 crore mark. The Pongal holiday has helped the movie to register more money on the weekday. However, as anticipated Dhanush's Pattas which had released on January 15 is giving tough competition to Rajnikanth's Sankranthi offering. Speaking of the cop drama, Darbar sees Rajinikanth in a double role-one of a cop named Aaditya Arunasalam and another of a social activist. Aside from him, the movie also stars Nayanthara, Suneil Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in lead roles.

#Darbar UK *Total Till Date* - £281,426 (2.6 cr). #Pattas UK *Day 1* - £2360 (2 lacs). Note: only screened in a few cinemas. Remainder of locations will be showing from today onwards. — KollyEmpire (@kollyempire) January 16, 2020

#SuperstarRajinikanth's #Darbar showing no signs of slowing down at Karnataka box office. Week 1 Karnataka Total Gross is 16.75 CR Approx Film set to breakeven by Saturday & running successfully all over Karnataka #DarbarThiruvizha pic.twitter.com/hKVH9M66lk — Raghu Reddy (@Ragsblr) January 16, 2020

