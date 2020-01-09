Darbar Celeb Reaction: Karthik Subbaraj, Siva Karthikeyan among others praise the Rajinikanth starrer

Darbar Movie Celeb Reaction: Rajinikanth's Darbar hit the big screens today. Fans and celebrities have flooded social media with positive reviews for the AR Murugadoss directorial.
3330 reads Mumbai Updated: January 9, 2020 01:57 pm
The wait is finally over. Rajinikanth fans across the world watched his latest release Darbar today. The film hit the big screens today and social media is flooded with positive reviews. The film has Rajinikanth playing the role as a cop and Nayanthara as the lead lady. It goes without saying that Rajinikanth has many celebrity fans and they all took to social media after watching the movie to share their experience. Karthik Subbaraj, Siva Karthikeyan, Raghava Lawrence, Vignesh Shivan were among the celebrities who took to social media and shared their reviews.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film was released in about 7000 screens across the globe. In Chennai, about 650 shows will be released on day one of the movie’s release. According to media reports, about 400 shows were sold out the day before the movie’s release. AR Murugadoss released a motion poster of the movie a day before the film’s release and it created a frenzy among his fans. The AR Murugadoss directorial is backed by Lyca Productions.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently shooting for his next movie with Siruthai Siva. Tentatively titled Thalaivar 168, the film is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The film has an ensemble of cast list including Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Keerthy Suresh, Sathish, Soori, Livingston among the others. It is being said that the film will be released in October 2020. However, there has been no official confirmation of the release date yet.

