Darbar Celeb Reaction: Karthik Subbaraj, Siva Karthikeyan among others praise the Rajinikanth starrer

Darbar Movie Celeb Reaction: Rajinikanth's Darbar hit the big screens today. Fans and celebrities have flooded social media with positive reviews for the AR Murugadoss directorial.

The wait is finally over. Rajinikanth fans across the world watched his latest release Darbar today. The film hit the big screens today and social media is flooded with positive reviews. The film has Rajinikanth playing the role as a cop and Nayanthara as the lead lady. It goes without saying that Rajinikanth has many celebrity fans and they all took to social media after watching the movie to share their experience. Karthik Subbaraj, Siva Karthikeyan, Raghava Lawrence, Vignesh Shivan were among the celebrities who took to social media and shared their reviews.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film was released in about 7000 screens across the globe. In Chennai, about 650 shows will be released on day one of the movie’s release. According to media reports, about 400 shows were sold out the day before the movie’s release. AR Murugadoss released a motion poster of the movie a day before the film’s release and it created a frenzy among his fans. The AR Murugadoss directorial is backed by Lyca Productions.

#Darbar is MaranaMassss!! Aiyoo Thalaivaaa..What an energy n charisma in every single frame..You are a magic Thalaiva Congratulations @ARMurugadoss sir, @anirudhofficial brother and whole team for giving a Thalaivarism max treat Thalaivan vera ragam paathu usharuu — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) January 9, 2020

#Darbar movie is extraordinary and mind blowing. Watching Thalaivar is just a wow moment,Thalaivaaa look so young and his style Vera level

Loved Daughter sentiment and

Action blocks @ARMurugadoss sir direction@anirudhofficial sir bgm awesome

Totally the movie is #SummaKizhi pic.twitter.com/nT6KbE9BL3 — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) January 9, 2020

#Darbar #Thalaivar One Man Show his energy,his style,his charisma is ever inspiring Best wishes to Super star @rajinikanth sir @ARMurugadoss sir @anirudhofficial #Nayanthara and entire team for a big success — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) January 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently shooting for his next movie with Siruthai Siva. Tentatively titled Thalaivar 168, the film is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The film has an ensemble of cast list including Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Keerthy Suresh, Sathish, Soori, Livingston among the others. It is being said that the film will be released in October 2020. However, there has been no official confirmation of the release date yet.

ALSO READ: Darbar: Rajinikanth fans go an extra mile to celebrate the release of the film; Watch

ALSO READ: Darbar USA Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth's cop drama crosses USD 400K at the premiere shows

ALSO READ: Darbar Movie Review: Rajinikanth and Nayanthara starrer gets a positive response from the audience

Credits :Twitter

Read More