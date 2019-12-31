Darbar Controversy: Petition filed in Madras High Court to stay the release of Rajinikanth starrer?

According to media reports, a petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a stay on the release of Rajinikanth's film. Reportedly, the film has landed into trouble due to some financial or plagiarism issues.

AR Murugadoss directorial Darbar starring Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the lead roles is one of the much-awaited films of 2020. Music director Anirudh Ravichander recently announced Darbar will hit the big screens on January 9, 2020. Amidst this amazing news, looks like Darbar has got into a controversy. According to media reports, a petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a stay on the release of the film. Reportedly, the film has landed into trouble due to some financial or plagiarism issues, however, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Malaysia based entertainment company DMY Creations has apparently demanded repayment of Rs 12 crore from the production house, Lyca Productions, which was taken by them at a rate of 30% p.a. for the making Rajinikanth and ’s last film 2.0. As the production house is yet to pay Rs 23.70 crore due, a petition has been filed against the film to ban the release. Rajinikanth and Nayanthara will be seen romancing on-screen after almost a decade. Their on-screen chemistry in the 2005 movie Chandramukhi was much talked about.

Revealing about the film, Rajinikanth at the audio launch said, "Murugadoss came up with a script in just one week. Darbar will be a feast for everyone."

Darbar also stars Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar and Yogi Babu in the lead roles. The superstar Rajinikanth will be seen portraying the role of a cop in AR Murugadoss

Credits :Latestly

Read More