Darbar director AR Murugadoss finally reacts to Nayanthara's 14 year old angry statement

Years ago, Ladysuperstar of Kollywood Nayanthara had expressed her disappointment and regretting the character she did in AR Murugadoss' blockbuster movie Ghajini. Now, after 14 years, director AR Murugadoss has opened up about the same. In a recent interview, the Darbar director said that he cannot work on the characters of the film based on his personal equation with the actor. The filmmaker says, "Just because I like or dislike a character or a person, I cannot reduce or extend a role." He further explained, "Sometimes, we have given the actors, whom we do not like very much, have got good characters, and favourites might have got small roles. It's not in our hands."

To uninitiated, Nayanthara during an interview had stated that she regretted doing AR Murugadoss' Ghajini "Though I have to confess on hindsight that the worst decision that I ever took was to do that role in Ghajini. My role did not shape out the way it was narrated to me and I was photographed badly. But I have no complaints as I consider all that as a learning experience," Sify had quoted her as saying.

Well, keeping all the grudges and past behind, Nayanthara and Murugadoss have teamed up again in Darbar, which will hit the screens on January 9, 2020.

Darbar also stars Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar and Yogi Babu in the lead roles. The superstar Rajinikanth will be seen portraying the role of a cop in AR Murugadoss

