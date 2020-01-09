Darbar director AR Murugadoss on working with Rajinikanth: I was a bit nervous initially and later I overcame

Darbar director AR Murugadoss opened up on working with megastar Rajinikanth. For the unversed, the movie released today.

Rajinikanth starrer Darbar, which is the one most awaited movies of the year, released today. The excitement for every Rajinikanth movie is always high and anticipation for this one is through the roof. And now, in an interview with The Times of India, AR Murgudoss, the director of the movie opened up on working Rajinikanth and Suniel Shetty among others.

When asked how challenging it was to direct none other than Rajinikanth, Murugadoss said that he was a bit nervous initially and felt as if this is his first movie; however, he overcame that and was excited. He had certain expectations about how he would perform and deliver his dialogues. But he surprised him when Rajinikanth came up with different modulations for some of the dialogues.

When asked how Suniel Shetty came on board to which he said, "As the film has a Mumbai backdrop, I needed an antagonist from there. I met him and felt he would suit the role. He had a ponytail when I met him and that has been retained in the movie; also, his inclusion has made the film a pan-India project."

Check out the Darbar trailer right below.

When asked why he has kept Darbar dark, he said, whenever is movie's trailers come up there are some controversies also crop up, and this time, he decided to not encourage them. He also revealed that the movie is not a message-oriented movie and added that is a cop thriller and has a lot of action, heroism and gunshots.

Credits :Times of India

