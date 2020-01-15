Darbar Dumm Dumm Video Song: Rajinikanth and Nayanthara's style and chemistry is UNMISSABLE

The makers of Darbar have released Dumm Dumm video song. The song is out and its currently trending on social media, Nayanthara and Rajinikanth's chemistry in the song is quite catchy.

Rajinikanth and Nayanthara starrer Darbar hit the screens on January 9, 2020. The film opened to a massive response from the audience and critics alike. Within 5 days of its release, Darbar crossed Rs 150 crore mark worldwide at the box office. While the audience is loving the film and are enjoying every bit of the cop drama, the makers of Darbar have released Dumm Dumm video song. The song is out and its currently trending on social media, Nayanthara and Rajinikanth's chemistry in the song is quite catchy. However, one cannot miss Rajinikanth's style and crazy dance moves in Dumm Dumm song.

Nayanthara and Rajinikanth have worked together earlier in films like Chandramukhi and Kuselan. Their chemistry and rapport is quite evident in the song. Darbar's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Darbar sees Rajinikanth in the role of a police officer after almost two decades. The much talked about film Darbar also features Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Yogi Babu, Jeeva, Prakash Raj, Nivetha Thomas, Dalip Tahil, Soori, Harish Uthaman, Manobala, Suman, Anandaraj, Rao Ramesh and Bose Venkat in the cast.

Here's the Worldwide Box-office collections of #DARBAR "Anyone can play the game, but the throne always belongs to the EMPEROR "@rajinikanth @ARMurugadoss #Nayanthara @anirudhofficial @santoshsivan @sreekar_prasad #Santhanam @SunielVShetty #DarbarPongal #DarbarBlockbuster pic.twitter.com/f2z0MGlzVv — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) January 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth, who is currently basking in the success of Darbar, is busy shooting with the shooting of his next film with Siruthai Siva. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film is tentatively titled Thalaivar 168. The film is being shot in a brisk pace in Hyderabad currently.

Credits :YouTube

