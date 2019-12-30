Darbar: Nayanthara to essay the role of an architect in the Rajinikanth starrer? Find Out

As per the latest news reports, the Lady Superstar, Nayanthara will be essaying the role of an architect.

The film Darbar starring megastar Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the lead is all set to hit the big screen on January 9. The film will see the south superstar Rajinikanth as a police officer. Rajinikanth will be essaying a character named Aaditya Arunasalam. Now, as per the latest news reports, the Lady Superstar, Nayanthara will be essaying the role of an architect. There is no official word out yet about the role played by the Love Action Drama actress Nayanthara. The film is backed by Lyca Productions and is helmed by AR Murugadoss.

The film will see the lead star doing some high intensity action scenes. The first motion poster of the Rajinikanth starrer impressed the fans and audience members. The trailer of the film Darbar has generated a lot of curiosity among the fans and film audience. The south flick will see some hardcore action sequences and stunts performed by the lead actor Rajinikanth. The fans are now eagerly waiting to see the film Darbar on the 9th January, 2020 on the big screen. The fans are now waiting to see what character does the film's leading lady Nayanthara is playing in the Rajinikanth starrer.

The AR Murugadoss directorial is expected to be a mass entertainer. The songs of the film Darbar are turning out to be chartbusters. Music lovers are enjoying all the songs that have been released so far. The fans are waiting to see Rajinikanth in a cop's role once again after a long gap of time.

