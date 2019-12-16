Darbar: Rajinikanth, AR Murugadoss and others add star power to the film's trailer launch event

The trailer launch event of Darbar also saw the presence of director AR Murugadoss, actor Suniel Shetty and Prateik Babbar.

The south megastar Rajinikanth made a grand entry at the trailer launch event of the highly anticipated film Darbar. The Petta actor arrived at the trailer launch of Darbar wearing a shirt and blue jeans. The actor made a powerful entry at the event in a simplistic look. The trailer launch event of Darbar also saw the presence of director AR Murugadoss, actor Suniel Shetty and Prateik Babbar. The film Darbar is one of the most awaited film from the south film industry. The film will see Rajinikanth is a police officer's role. The Kabali actor will be essaying a character named Aadtiya Arunasalam. The makers of the film had released the south superstar's first look from the film.

The fans got really excited about the film and could not stop commenting on the actor's first look. The makers of Darbar also released the film's motion poster which became an instant hit among the fans and film audience. The trailer of Darbar is one of the most anticipated film trailers from the south film industry. The trailer sees south megastar Rajinikanth in a tough cop avatar. The trailer also sees Rajinikanth battling the villain, which is Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty. The film will also feature actor Prateik Babbar in a key role.

The trailer of Darbar offers many interesting insights to what the film has to offer to the viewers. The fans are giving the trailer a thundering response and are hoping that the film becomes a blockbuster hit as Rajinikanth has turned into an action-packed cop for a long gap.

Check out the pictures from Darbar trailer launch:

Check out the trailer of Darbar:

Credits :APH images

