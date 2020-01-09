Darbar: Rajinikanth fans go an extra mile to celebrate the release of the film; Watch

Rajinikanth starrer Darbar hit the screens today and Rajinikanth fans are celebrating the release of the movie in full swing not only in India but even in the US.

Rajinikanth starrer Darbar hit the screens today. The film helmed by ace director AR Murugadoss will be released across 7000 screens across the globe. As per the latest media reports, 400 shows of Darbar are sold out. Many fans were disappointed as they could not get the ticket for the movie, while many were standing for a long time in the queue for the ticket. The Rajinikanth starrer has generated a lot of curiosity among the fans and film audience as he will be playing a cop after a long gap of time.

The highly anticipated south flick Darbar will also star Lady Superstar Nayanthara. The fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing the sizzling chemistry between the leading pair of the film. As Darbar hits the screens today, Rajinikanth fans have gone crazy on social media. Some fans have created and placed the big cut out pictures of the superstar, while some fans are playing dhols and dancing the release of the film. In some theaters, fans are dancing on seeing the name of the movie on the big screen. Not only in India but Rajinikanth has fans all over especially in the US; His fans over there are also dancing in theaters celebrating the release of the film. Videos of the celebration have gone viral on social media.

Check out how Rajinikanth's fans are celebrating the release of Darbar here:

The film with Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the lead will also feature Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar. The AR Murugadoss is backed by Lyca Productions. The songs of the film titled Darbar are proving to be chartbusters. Many fans and music lovers are sharing their thoughts about foot tapping numbers.

