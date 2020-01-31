Darbar: Rajinikanth to meet up with distributors demanding compensation for their losses? Find Out

As per the latest news reports on the Rajinikanth starrer, the distributors of the film are expected to meet with the Petta actor in Chennai to discuss their losses.

The south drama, Darbar is making headlines post its release, as the distributors of the film are demanding a compensation for their losses. As per the latest news reports on the Rajinikanth starrer, the distributors of the film are expected to meet with the Petta actor in Chennai to discuss their losses. The film Darbar was helmed by Ghajini director AR Murugadoss. The film was one of the most anticipated films from the south film industry. Now, the reports in indianexpress.com suggest that the film Darbar's distributors had written a letter in which they have detailed their losses and are going to submit that letter to the south megastar Darbar.

The south flick was backed by Lyca Productions. The film Darbar saw Rajinikanth essay the role of a police officer, who is known to be very tough and action packed. The south drama helmed by ace director AR Murugadoss released amid very high expectations from the fans and film audience. The media reports suggest that the film did not perform as expected as the tickets sales that were expected did not actually happen.

The box office numbers were reportedly under whelming and the film did not perform as per expectations. A source reportedly revealed to indianexpress.com unhappy distributors failed to sell the expected number of tickets for Darbar, and hence incurred huge losses. The letter written by the distributors has not been made public as of now. The distributors of the south flick Darbar are now hoping to get some respite after meeting with the south superstar Rajinikanth.

