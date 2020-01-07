Darbar: Rajinikanth’s fans intend to fight back Tamilrockers; Plan to make the film a box office success

With Rajinikanth starrer Darbar releasing this week, fans have decided to fight back piracy and support the Thalaiva’s movie whole-heartedly.

Rajinikanth’s much talked about movie Darbar is set to hit the theatres on January 9, 2020, and the fans can’t keep calm about the movie. In fact, ahead of Darbar’s theatrical release, the advanced booking has opened and is receiving a thunderous response from the audience. While the audience is excited about the release of this much anticipated movie, it is also likely to fall prey to piracy. To note, the notorious website Tamilrockers is known to have targeted almost every big release of the year and made it available for free download within hours of its release.

In fact, Rajinikanth’s last film Petta too came on the radar of the piracy giant and leaked online. As a result, the box office collection of the movie suffered majorly. However, this time Thalaiva’s fans are adamant to make Darbar a big hit at the box office. According to a report published in Times of India, the fans have assured that they will watch the movie in theatres even if an HD quality movie is leaked online. This isn’t all. They also stated that they are ready to watch Darbar multiple times in theatres and pay no heed to the online leak of the movie.

TAMILROCKERS & Fake Wikipedia creators - Please stay away from #Darbar . I remember With Petta, someone posted the whole story in wiki - day 1 . Even with all these nonsense, THALAIVAR FANs will still watch it atleast 5-10 times in theaters. MIND IT ! #DarbarUSA #DarbarFDFS pic.twitter.com/9u1VfnDtHi — “Raj”ini Siva (@rajsviewfinder1) January 6, 2020

To note, Darbar has been creating a lot of buzz in the industry as it will feature Rajinikanth playing the role of a cop after 27 years on the big screen. The last time he played the role of a police inspector was in 1992 release Pandiyan. Helmed by A.R. Murugadoss, Darbar will also star Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Dilip Tahil etc in key roles.

