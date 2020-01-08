Darbar: Rajinikanth starrer creates a record with highest number of shows on first day

The highly anticipated south flick Darbar will also star Lady Superstar Nayanthara. The fans are eagerly looking forward to see the sizzling chemistry between the leading pair of the film.

The megastar Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of his film Darbar. The film is helmed by ace director AR Murugadoss. Currently, the film is slated for a release on January 9. The Rajinikanth starrer will be releasing across 7000 screens across the globe. The city of Chennai alone has 650 shows on day one of the release. As per the latest media reports, 400 shows of Darbar are sold out. Many fans were left disappointed when they could not get tickets for the first day first show. The Rajinikanth starrer has generated a lot of curiosity among the fans and film audience as he will be playing a cop after a long gap of time.

The highly anticipated south flick Darbar will also star Lady Superstar Nayanthara. The fans are eagerly looking forward to see the sizzling chemistry between the leading pair of the film. The film's first motion picture had created a stir among the fans and audience members. The trailer of Darbar has only added to the fan expectations. The film with Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the lead will also feature Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar. The AR Murugadoss is backed by Lyca Productions.

Previously, the cop look of the south superstar was leaked on the social media platforms, and the fans could not stop commenting on the lead star's dashing look. The songs of the film titled Darbar are proving to be chartbusters. Many fans and music lovers are sharing their thoughts about foot tapping numbers. The fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big. The film Darbar is already creating records before it hits the screen.

