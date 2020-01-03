Darbar: Rajinikanth starrer to have a special screening at Hyderabad today? Find Out

Darbar, which has Rajinikanth in the lead role, will have a special screening in Hyderabad today. The film was directed by AR Murugadoss and it will hit the big screens on January 9.

Rajinikanth’s Darbar, which also features Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Yogi Babu and Nivetha Thomas in pivotal roles, will apparently have a special screening in Hyderabad at the Shilpa Kala Vedika today. Rajinikanth, AR Murugadoss, Nivetha, among the others are expected to grace the event. Several biggies from the Telugu film fraternity are also expected to make their presence. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film’s trailer was released recently and it was received with tremendous cheer by the audience.

Rajinikanth will be seen as a cop after 25 years in this film. The last movie which had Rajinikanth playing a cop was Pandiyan. The film will be releasing amid massive expectations on January 9, 2020. Director AR Murugadoss gave a little treat to the fans by releasing a glimpse of the Dumm Dumm song. The director took to Twitter and published the video, in which female lead Nayanthara can be seen in the foreground, and Rajinikanth can be seen shaking legs gracefully in the background.

Meanwhile, shooting of Rajinikanth’s next film with Sun Pictures, tentatively titled Thalaivar 168 is happening at Hyderabad. Stunt choreography is being done by Dhilip Subbarayan and the film will be edited by Ruben. It is being said that the film is planned for October release. However, there has been no official confirmation on it yet. It is being said that Thalaivar 168 will be a rural emotional family entertainer and Rajinikanth will be seen in an unseen avatar.

