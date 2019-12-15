Darbar: Rajinikanth starrer to release its trailer on THIS date? Find Out

The film which will see Rajinikanth in the lead has generated a lot of intrigue among the fans as the south megastar Rajinikanth is back in a cop's role after a long gap.

The highly anticipated film from the south film industry Darbar, will see its trailer release on 16th December, at 6.30 PM. The director of the film AR Murugadoss, announced this exciting news on his Twitter account. The film which will see Rajinikanth back in the police officer's avatar has generated a lot of intrigue among the fans and film audience as the south megastar Rajinikanth is back in a cop's role after a long gap. The film Darbar will have Lady Superstar Nayanthara as the female lead. The makers of the Rajinikanth starrer had some time back unveiled the lead actor's first look.

The south megastar Rajinikanth looked fierce and intense in his first look poster from the film. Previously, the Petta actor's look from the film Darbar was leaked online and this had set off a frenzy among the audience members and fans alike to know more about Rajinikanth's character in the film. The makers of the Rajinikanth starrer some time ago released the film's first motion poster, which saw the lead actor taking on the villains. The film Darbar is expected to be an action thriller. The Rajinikanth starrer is slated to hit the big screen on the eve on Pongal 2020 and the fans are eagerly waiting to see this film.

Hello Friends, Get ready for an action packed Trailer!!! Happy to announce that we will be launching the Trailer of DARBAR on 16th, 6:30 PM. Enjoy... rajinikanth SunielVShetty LycaProductions anirudhofficial santoshsivan prateikbabbar #Darbar #DarbarTrailer — A.R.Murugadoss (ARMurugadoss) December 14, 2019

The film will see the lead star Rajinikanth doing some hardcore action and stunts. The fans are very curious to see what the film has to offer the audience. The film will have music direction by composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Check out the motion poster of Darbar:

