Darbar: Rajinikanth starrer's director AR Murugadoss RELEASES glimpse of Chumma Kizhi

AR Murugadoss took to Twitter and released a glimpse of Cumma Kizhi song from Rajinikanth starrer Darbar, which is all set to hit the big screens on January 9.

While fans of Rajinikanth are desperately waiting for the release of Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Darbar, director AR Murugadoss gave a little treat to the fans by releasing a glimpse of Chumma Kizhi song. Taking to Twitter, the director published the video, in which superstar can be seen making his ever-stylish dance moves. While watching this song, we cannot help but remember Rajinikanth’s Oh Kikku Erudhe from his 1999 movie Padayappa.

While the glimpse of Dumm Dumm song had Nayanthara, Sriman and Yogi Babu, the glimpse of Chumma Kizhi had Rajinikanth alone. The film is all set to hit the big screenson January 9. Sharing the video, Murugadoss captioned it “#ChummaKizhi promo video :) enjoy!” (sic). The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and the songs of the album are already a hit. It is to be noted that Chumma Kizhi was released on video streaming site YouTube before the official audio launch.

Darbar, which is said to be produced on a huge budget by Lyca Productions, has Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu and Suniel Shetty in the cast. Rajinikanth and Nayanthara will be seen romancing on-screen after more than a decade. Their on-screen chemistry in the 2005 movie Chandramukhi was much talked about. Darbar will mark the maiden collaboration of Rajinikanth and AR Murugadoss.

Credits :Twitter

