Darbar: Rajinikanth's film gets a customised aircraft ahead of release and fans can't keep calm; Check it out
Rajinikanth and Nayanthara starrer Darbar is one of the much-anticipated films of 2020. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the trailer of the film was released recently and it received an amazing response. Rajinikanth's swag and stylish look as a cop in the trailer has set high expectations among the moviegoers. Meanwhile, the makers of Rajinikanth starrer are leaving no stone unturned for the film's promotions. Darbar has got themed-aircraft and fans can't keep calm as they head to experience this. The promotions are touching the sky, quite literally.
One of the Twitter users wrote, "While others were busy promoting their films through fake IDs and bots, #Thalaivar Rajinikanth was busy flying high in the sky." Earlier, Rajinikanth's film Kabali got the same kind of promotions. A special flight with the superstar Rajinikanth's poster all over it grabbed the attention as a part of strong promotional activity.
While others were busy promoting their films through fake IDs and bots, #Thalaivar Rajinikanth was busy flying high in the sky#Rajinikanth #Rajini #Thalaivar #DarbarThiruvizha #DarbarPongal #DarbarFlight #DarbarFDFS #DarbarFromJan9 pic.twitter.com/nLNtpc4zSS
— Nithish (@Nithish654) January 2, 2020
I didn't believe it in my first look. Thought it was just photoshop
No, it is not , yet again #Thalaivar at his peak as good as his humbleness....
Only possible for #Thalaivar
One and only #SuperstarRajinikanth #DarbarPongal#DarbarFlight pic.twitter.com/wG28r9JRkJ
— Nasubbu (@Nasubbu1) December 31, 2019
Darbar will hit the big screens on January 9, 2020. The much-awaited film will also see Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu and Suniel Shetty in key roles.
