Darbar: Rajinikanth's film gets a customised aircraft ahead of release and fans can't keep calm; Check it out

The makers of Rajinikanth starrer Darbar are leaving no stone unturned for the film's promotions. Darbar has got a themed-aircraft and fans can't keep calm as they are set to take off the flight.

Rajinikanth and Nayanthara starrer Darbar is one of the much-anticipated films of 2020. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the trailer of the film was released recently and it received an amazing response. Rajinikanth's swag and stylish look as a cop in the trailer has set high expectations among the moviegoers. Meanwhile, the makers of Rajinikanth starrer are leaving no stone unturned for the film's promotions. Darbar has got themed-aircraft and fans can't keep calm as they head to experience this. The promotions are touching the sky, quite literally.

One of the Twitter users wrote, "While others were busy promoting their films through fake IDs and bots, #Thalaivar Rajinikanth was busy flying high in the sky." Earlier, Rajinikanth's film Kabali got the same kind of promotions. A special flight with the superstar Rajinikanth's poster all over it grabbed the attention as a part of strong promotional activity.

Another twitter user who was super surprised for taking Darbar Flight, wrote, "I didn't believe it in my first look. Thought it was just photoshop No, it is not , yet again #Thalaivar at his peak as good as his humbleness.... Only possible for #Thalaivar One and only #SuperstarRajinikanth #DarbarPongal #DarbarFlight."

While others were busy promoting their films through fake IDs and bots, #Thalaivar Rajinikanth was busy flying high in the sky#Rajinikanth #Rajini #Thalaivar #DarbarThiruvizha #DarbarPongal #DarbarFlight #DarbarFDFS #DarbarFromJan9 pic.twitter.com/nLNtpc4zSS — Nithish (@Nithish654) January 2, 2020

I didn't believe it in my first look. Thought it was just photoshop

No, it is not , yet again #Thalaivar at his peak as good as his humbleness....

Only possible for #Thalaivar

One and only #SuperstarRajinikanth #DarbarPongal#DarbarFlight pic.twitter.com/wG28r9JRkJ — Nasubbu (@Nasubbu1) December 31, 2019

Also Read: Darbar Controversy: Petition filed in Madras High Court to stay the release of Rajinikanth starrer?

Darbar will hit the big screens on January 9, 2020. The much-awaited film will also see Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu and Suniel Shetty in key roles.

Credits :Twitter

Read More