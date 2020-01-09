Darbar Review: Rajinikanth and Nayanthara starrer gets a positive response from the audience

Finally, the much-anticipated Rajinikanth and Nayanthara starrer Darbar has released and it has opened to a positive response. The cop drama which is set in Mumbai backdrop has managed to live up to audience expectations.
Finally, the much-awaited day has arrived for Rajinikanth's fans as Darbar hits the screens today, January 09, 2020. The film directed by AR Murugadoss sees Rajinikanth in the role of a cop after a long time. The superstar is back as a cop while Nayanthara plays the female lead. Darbar also stars Prateik Babbar, Dalip Tahil, Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu and Suniel Shetty in the cast. After Petta, music composer Anirudh Ravichander once again collaborates for Rajinikanth starrer. From the first poster to trailer and chartbuster songs, Darbar had set high expectations among the moviegoers. The fans and music lovers are enjoying the foot-tapping numbers from Darbar. 

Though the makers kept low-key promotions of the film, Darbar managed to create the much-needed hype. Finally, the much-anticipated Rajinikanth starrer has released and it has opened to a positive response. The cop drama, set in Mumbai backdrop has managed to live up to audience expectations. Not only the audience, but event critics have also been tweeting positively about the film. Trade analyst and critic Ramesh Bala tweeted, "#Darbar 1st Half : A Mad Police commissioner cleans up #Mumbai city crime syndicates in his own unique way.. #Thalaivar #Superstar @rajinikanth looks very young and his swag/Mass screen presence is the No.1 highlight.. Pre-interval block is intelligently executed." 

Are you planning to watch Darbar over the weekend? Check out what the audience has to say about this Rajinikanth and Nayanthara starrer.

The first show of Darbar started at 4 AM in Chennai. There is a celebration all over down South as Rajinikanth's film has finally released. A large number of people have gathered outside cinema halls to experience the magical experience of Thalaiva's film. 

