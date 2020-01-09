Darbar: Santosh Sivan reveals Rajinikanth can go to any lengths to entertain like Charlie Chaplin

Santosh Sivan does not shy away from admitting that earlier on he was not aware how big an actor Rajinikanth was when the duo were shooting for a film.

The highly anticipated film from the south film industry Darbar finally hit the big screen today. The cinematographer of the Rajinikanth starrer Santosh Sivan revealed how the Petta actor will go to any lengths to entertain the fans and audience members with his films a lot like Charlie Chaplin. The camera man and the south megastar previously worked in Mani Ratnam's film titled Thalapathi which had released in the year 1991. In an interview with Indian Express, the cinematographer Santosh Sivan opens up how the south superstar Rajinikanth has evolved as an actor from the earlier days.

Santosh Sivan does not shy away from admitting that earlier on he was not aware how big an actor Rajinikanth was when the duo was shooting in Mysore. He further said in the interview that Rajinikanth did become a megastar overnight, the Kaala actor has put in a lot of hard work into becoming such a massive star in the film industry. The camera man, further states that the Kabali actor was always very humble on the sets and would treat everyone with respect be it a technician or the director.

The ace cinematographer Santosh Sivan also adds that the lead star of Darbar Rajinikanth always tries to do things in a unique way, for his films. Santosh Sivan makes it a point to reveal that when Darbar director AR Murugadoss asked him to work on the film, it was an instant yes. The Rajinikanth starrer also features Lady Superstar Nayanthara as the female lead.

