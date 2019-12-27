Darbar Song Dumm Dumm: Rajinikanth & Nayanthara's song will make you groove to the mesmerising beats

The makers of Rajinikanth and Nayanthara starrer Darbar had released the trailer of the film a few days back and now, a new lyrical video song, Dumm Dumm is out. The wedding song has been sung by Nakash Aziz and the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Rajinikanth's upcoming film Darbar is one of the much-awaited films of 2020. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film stars Nayanthara in the female lead. The makers of Darbar released the trailer of the film a few days back and now, a new lyrical video song, Dumm Dumm is out. The wedding song has been sung by Nakash Aziz and the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Rajinikanth and Nayanthara's song will make you groove to the mesmerizing beats. The peppy song is getting a lot of response on social media.

Earlier, the makers had released peppy number, Chumma Kizhi. Darbar also stars Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar and Yogi Babu in the lead roles. The superstar Rajinikanth will be seen portraying the role of a cop in AR Murugadoss directorial after almost two decades while Suniel Shetty will be seen as the lead antagonist. The trailer of the film received a good response and has set high expectations among the moviegoers.

Nayanthara and Rajinikanth are sharing the screen space for the fourth time in Darbar. Revealing about the film, Rajinikanth at the audio launch said, "Later after doing Lingaa, I decided not to do roles that are younger. Karthik Subbaraj showed a younger me and it worked. After seeing that, Murugadoss came up with a script in just one week. Darbar will be a feast for everyone."

