Darbar Trailer: Superstar Rajinikanth and Nayanthara starrer promises to be a treat for Thalaivar fans

Darbar trailer has finally dropped. The Rajinikanth and Nayanthara starrer trailer was launched in Mumbai. The AR Murugadoss directorial is set in Mumbai and sees Suneil Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in crucial roles.

After months of speculations and a couple of leaked photos, we finally have the Darbar trailer in our hands. The Tamil movie stars Rajinikanth and Nayanthara along with Suneil Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in crucial roles. The film is directed by AR Murugadoss. There were rumoured that Lyca Productions would drop the trailer on Thalaivar's birthday. However, the Ghajini director confirmed that Thalaivar fans would be treated to the trailer today in Mumbai. And they have fulfilled their promise.

As the poster already confirmed, Rajinikanth dons the Khakhi again for the movie. The actor returns as the cop on the big screen over 25 years. Darbar is Rajinikanth's 167th movie. The trailer opens up with Rajinikanth diving into action and taking on a gang of goons in a bar in the city. Retaining Thalaivar's style and magnum opus, Murugadoss gives Rajinikanth a new villain in the form of Sunil Shetty. The Bollywood actor grabs your attention instantly and assures that he could steal the show in a scene opposite Rajinikanth. Murugadoss has kept Nayantara's role under wraps, teasing her chemistry with Rajini but not fully giving away details of her role. The music, given by Anirudh Ravichander, takes the trailer a notch higher.

The new trailer comes weeks after the makers released the music album. Murugadoss roped in Anirudh for the music of the movie. The music launch took place in Chennai and it has been received with a mixed response. It is to see how Darbar's trailer is received. What did you think of the trailer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Check out the Darbar movie trailer below:

