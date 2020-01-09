Darbar USA Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth's cop drama crosses USD 400K at the premiere shows
The big day has arrived for Rajinikanth's fans as Darbar has finally hit the screens today, January 09. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film stars Nayanthara in the female lead. Darbar trailer had set high expectations among the moviegoers and going by the first review, the film has clearly managed to live up to audience expectations. Darbar has opened to a positive response from the audience and critics alike. Exactly, a year after his film Petta, Darbar has hit the screens in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Thalaiva fans can't keep calm and are celebrating the film's release in a grand way.
#Darbar Another #SuperStar @rajinikanth film to do a half million premiere! Hourly grosses at $416K from 160 locations now, by the time all screens report it will be over 500K. #Thalaivar remains unbeatable when it comes to #USA Tamil Box Office!!
— Shekh Ibrahim (@03Shekh) January 9, 2020
#Darbar has crossed 400K in #USA premieres
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 9, 2020
The first show of Darbar started at 4 AM in Chennai. There is a celebration all over down South. A large number of people have gathered outside cinema halls to experience the magical experience of Thalaiva's film.
