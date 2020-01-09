Darbar USA Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth's cop drama crosses USD 400K at the premiere shows

With positive response, Darbar has already set high a record in the USA by crossing USD 400K at premiere shows. The cop drama has released in 160 locations in the USA.

The big day has arrived for Rajinikanth's fans as Darbar has finally hit the screens today, January 09. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film stars Nayanthara in the female lead. Darbar trailer had set high expectations among the moviegoers and going by the first review, the film has clearly managed to live up to audience expectations. Darbar has opened to a positive response from the audience and critics alike. Exactly, a year after his film Petta, Darbar has hit the screens in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Thalaiva fans can't keep calm and are celebrating the film's release in a grand way.

Rajinikanth and Nayanthara starrer Darbar is all set to face heavy competition from two Telugu movies, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, that are releasing on January 11 and 12 respectively. However, Darbar has already set high a record in the USA by crossing USD 400K at premiere shows. The cop drama has released in 160 locations in the USA. Released in over 7,000 screens worldwide, Darbar is expected to open around Rs 13 crore on day 1 at Tamil Nadu box office. The much-talked-about Tamil film has kick-started on a high note and it remains to see how it performs by the end of the day.

#Darbar Another #SuperStar @rajinikanth film to do a half million premiere! Hourly grosses at $416K from 160 locations now, by the time all screens report it will be over 500K. #Thalaivar remains unbeatable when it comes to #USA Tamil Box Office!! — Shekh Ibrahim (@03Shekh) January 9, 2020

The first show of Darbar started at 4 AM in Chennai. There is a celebration all over down South. A large number of people have gathered outside cinema halls to experience the magical experience of Thalaiva's film.

