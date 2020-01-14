Darbar VS Ala Vaikunthapurramloo VS Sarileru Neekevvaru: Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu take BO by storm
Darbar starring Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the lead role hit the screens on December 9 and the film has taken box office on fire. Darbar has crossed Rs 150 crore mark worldwide within 5 days of its release and there is clearly no stopping. The film is not only doing great in Indian but also in the international markets. Darbar's business might have hit a bit due to the release of two big Telugu films, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru. However, the film is still continuing its steady run at the ticket windows.
Official #Sankranthi2020 / #Pongal2020 Box office collections.. #Darbar- 150 crs in 4 days.. #SarileruNeekevvaru - 103 crs in 3 days.. #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo - 85 crs in 1 day.. pic.twitter.com/yCdvQM5BC3
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 14, 2020
5 #Indian films in the list of Specialized Top 10 USA Weekend Box Office Actuals this week. A Rare achievement. More Power to #IndianCinema ! 3 from South
Chart-topper also a South Film #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo @alluarjun #Trivikram @hegdepooja @GeethaArts @haarikahassine pic.twitter.com/jlqJ1kNtLB
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 14, 2020
All the three films, Darbar, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru are on a rampage and it remains to see how the films perform at the box office in the coming days.
Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru have come together for the first time ever. While Sarileru Neekevvaru released on January 11th, the Allu Arjun-starrer hit the theatres a day later on January 12th.
