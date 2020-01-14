Darbar VS Ala Vaikunthapurramloo VS Sarileru Neekevvaru: Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu take BO by storm

All the three films, Darbar, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru are on a rampage and it remains to see how the films perform at the box office in the coming days.

Darbar starring Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the lead role hit the screens on December 9 and the film has taken box office on fire. Darbar has crossed Rs 150 crore mark worldwide within 5 days of its release and there is clearly no stopping. The film is not only doing great in Indian but also in the international markets. Darbar's business might have hit a bit due to the release of two big Telugu films, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru. However, the film is still continuing its steady run at the ticket windows.

Talking about Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru, the film has been tagged as 'blockbuster ka baap'. Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru has grossed Rs 103 crore worldwide within 3 days of its release. On the other hand, Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has set the box office on fire with its collection in the USA. The film is a big success and is garnering immense love from the audience around the globe. Check out box office numbers of all the three films shared by trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

Official #Sankranthi2020 / #Pongal2020 Box office collections.. #Darbar- 150 crs in 4 days.. #SarileruNeekevvaru - 103 crs in 3 days.. #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo - 85 crs in 1 day.. pic.twitter.com/yCdvQM5BC3 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 14, 2020

5 #Indian films in the list of Specialized Top 10 USA Weekend Box Office Actuals this week. A Rare achievement. More Power to #IndianCinema ! 3 from South Chart-topper also a South Film #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo @alluarjun #Trivikram @hegdepooja @GeethaArts @haarikahassine pic.twitter.com/jlqJ1kNtLB — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 14, 2020

All the three films, Darbar, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru are on a rampage and it remains to see how the films perform at the box office in the coming days.

Also Read: Ala Vaikunthapurramloo VS Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office: Allu Arjun's film beats Mahesh Babu starrer in USA

Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru have come together for the first time ever. While Sarileru Neekevvaru released on January 11th, the Allu Arjun-starrer hit the theatres a day later on January 12th.

Credits :Twitter

Read More