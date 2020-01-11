Darbar Vs Sarileru Neekevvaru audience review: Check out which movie is creating more buzz
It’s a back-to-back treat for South cinema fans. With the release of Superstar Rajinikanth’s Darbar and Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Nekevvaru on two consecutive days, social media is flooded with photos and videos of fans flocking to the theaters to watch their favorite stars on the big screens. Superstar’s Darbar marked the maiden collaboration of Rajinikanth and director AR Murugadoss, while Sarilevu Nekkavaru was directed by Anil Ravipudi. Both the films turned out to be profitable ventures to their respective producers.
Darbar, which also has lady superstar Nayanthara and the film was released in about 7000 screens across the globe. In Chennai, about 650 shows were released on day one of the movie’s release. According to media reports, about 400 shows were sold out the day before the movie’s release. Sarileru Nekkavaru on the other hand, is shining bright at the box office, as Telugu audience are gripped by Mahesh mania. The film has been declared a box office success on the very first day of its release.
#DarbarThiruvizha #Darbar Thalaiva!!! What a screen presence.. You will be loved and celebrated forever.. Movie was fantastic.. First half ultimate, Second half Superb!! @ARMurugadoss thank u for giving us a beautiful thalaivar movie.. #ChummaKizhi
— Gowri Dharmalingam (@GDharmalingam) January 11, 2020
#Darbar#Rajini sir's dedication is seriously motivational..His hardwork and especially for those workout scenes.. we love, admire and respect you @rajinikanth Sir..
— Just My thoughts (@SKthought) January 11, 2020
#Darbar pic.twitter.com/ph1WognEEK
— Kathar Oli (@KatharOli11) January 11, 2020
1st half marana mass padamThaaru maaru.#Darbar#DarbarThiruvizha
— Dinesh Kumar (@dineshtherock02) January 11, 2020
Annna nee mass capabilities neeku arthamouthundaaa. Vere level responses in theatres for each and every dialogue and modulation.
Full happies.@urstrulyMahesh#BlockBusterSarileruNeekevvaru#SarileruNeekkevvaru#MindBlock
Rough adinchaduuu
— yesh 1TH (@ursyeshwanth) January 11, 2020
@urstrulyMahesh Mass Cheppandi lekka ekkadnundi start cheyaalo. #SarileruNeekkevvaru #BlockBusterSarileruNeekevvaru
— Rana Ashish Chauhan (@ranashish) January 11, 2020
Watched #SarileruNeekkevvaru
Purely Commercial Entertainer
with good amount of Elevations Overall Good Festival Entertainer @urstrulyMahesh’s Career
Best Openings till now
Babuin MIND BLOCK song
Big Advantage to Sankranthi
Congratulations to @AnilRavipudi and team pic.twitter.com/c1atZdVCmA
— Suresh Alluri (@sureshvarmaz) January 11, 2020
block buster #SarileruNeekkevvaru
— Rohit Krishna (@ROHITDHFM15) January 11, 2020
Conclusion:
As far as the Twitter trends are concerned, Rajinikanth fans made sure that the microblogging site was flooded with Thalaivar ecstasy on the day of its release, so much so that the Rajinikanth emoji from Darbar was all over Twitter. However, on the second day, fans of Vijay and Ajith hijacked Twitter as they fought over their usual Thala Thalapathy war. While Vijay fans put out Tweets with #6YearsOfPongalWinnerJilla, Ajith fans gave a tough fight with the Twitter trend, #1YrOfKWTopGrosserVISWASAM. This battle slowed down Darbar trends on Twitter. Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Nekevvaru, on the other hand, is having an amazing Twitter trend and fans of the megastar are now ruling the microblogging site.
