Darbar Vs Sarileru Neekevvaru audience review: Check out which movie is creating more buzz

Darbar Vs Sarileru Neekevvaru Review: Rajinikanth's Darbar and Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Nekevvaru were released in a two days gap and the fans of both the stars are taking over social media to express their opinions of the South stars' movies.

It’s a back-to-back treat for South cinema fans. With the release of Superstar Rajinikanth’s Darbar and Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Nekevvaru on two consecutive days, social media is flooded with photos and videos of fans flocking to the theaters to watch their favorite stars on the big screens. Superstar’s Darbar marked the maiden collaboration of Rajinikanth and director AR Murugadoss, while Sarilevu Nekkavaru was directed by Anil Ravipudi. Both the films turned out to be profitable ventures to their respective producers.

Darbar, which also has lady superstar Nayanthara and the film was released in about 7000 screens across the globe. In Chennai, about 650 shows were released on day one of the movie’s release. According to media reports, about 400 shows were sold out the day before the movie’s release. Sarileru Nekkavaru on the other hand, is shining bright at the box office, as Telugu audience are gripped by Mahesh mania. The film has been declared a box office success on the very first day of its release.

#DarbarThiruvizha #Darbar Thalaiva!!! What a screen presence.. You will be loved and celebrated forever.. Movie was fantastic.. First half ultimate, Second half Superb!! @ARMurugadoss thank u for giving us a beautiful thalaivar movie.. #ChummaKizhi — Gowri Dharmalingam (@GDharmalingam) January 11, 2020

#Darbar#Rajini sir's dedication is seriously motivational..His hardwork and especially for those workout scenes.. we love, admire and respect you @rajinikanth Sir.. — Just My thoughts (@SKthought) January 11, 2020

Annna nee mass capabilities neeku arthamouthundaaa. Vere level responses in theatres for each and every dialogue and modulation.

Full happies.@urstrulyMahesh#BlockBusterSarileruNeekevvaru#SarileruNeekkevvaru#MindBlock

Rough adinchaduuu — yesh 1TH (@ursyeshwanth) January 11, 2020

Watched #SarileruNeekkevvaru

Purely Commercial Entertainer

with good amount of Elevations Overall Good Festival Entertainer @urstrulyMahesh’s Career

Best Openings till now

Babuin MIND BLOCK song

Big Advantage to Sankranthi

Congratulations to @AnilRavipudi and team pic.twitter.com/c1atZdVCmA — Suresh Alluri (@sureshvarmaz) January 11, 2020

Conclusion:

As far as the Twitter trends are concerned, Rajinikanth fans made sure that the microblogging site was flooded with Thalaivar ecstasy on the day of its release, so much so that the Rajinikanth emoji from Darbar was all over Twitter. However, on the second day, fans of Vijay and Ajith hijacked Twitter as they fought over their usual Thala Thalapathy war. While Vijay fans put out Tweets with #6YearsOfPongalWinnerJilla, Ajith fans gave a tough fight with the Twitter trend, #1YrOfKWTopGrosserVISWASAM. This battle slowed down Darbar trends on Twitter. Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Nekevvaru, on the other hand, is having an amazing Twitter trend and fans of the megastar are now ruling the microblogging site.

