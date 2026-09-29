Dare Devil: Ajith Kumar starrer to feature Marco star Unni Mukundan instead of Mohanlal? Here’s what we know

Dare Devil, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, is an upcoming action entertainer. The film was initially reported to feature Mohanlal in a key role, but recent reports suggest that the actor may have been replaced.

Dare Devil: Ajith Kumar’s next film to feature Marco actor Unni Mukundan?

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According to updates shared online by tracker Insplag and Movies Singapore, Unni Mukundan is reportedly set to take on an important role in Dare Devil. The Marco actor is said to be stepping into the character that was initially expected to be played by Mohanlal.

The film is reportedly being planned as a multi-starrer, with discussions also said to be underway with Kichcha Sudeepa and Upendra for character roles. However, these casting details remain unconfirmed, and the makers have not officially announced the complete cast.

Ajith Kumar’s upcoming project will feature music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his reunion with Ajith after Vedhalam and Vidaamuyarchi.

Earlier, director Adhik Ravichandran had confirmed that his next directorial venture would reunite him with Ajith Kumar. The film is expected to be a family entertainer and, unlike Good Bad Ugly, is reportedly being designed to appeal to a wider audience. The project is also said to have several surprises in store for viewers.

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In a recent update, the makers confirmed that Dare Devil will begin shooting in November 2026, with a theatrical release planned for 2027. The project was initially expected to commence production in early 2026. However, following reports of changes to the production setup, Shalini Ajithkumar is said to have taken over as the producer and will be backing the project.

While official updates are yet to arrive, Kayadu Lohar is reportedly expected to play the female lead.

Ajith Kumar’s work front

Ajith Kumar was last seen in the action drama Good Bad Ugly. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film follows AK, a former powerful figure known as Red Dragon.

After the birth of his son, AK decides to leave his past behind and spends 18 years in prison. However, following his release, he discovers that his son has been wrongly implicated in a case.

As a result, AK is forced to revisit his former life to uncover the truth and clear his son’s name.

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Apart from Ajith Kumar, GBU also featured Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Prabhu, Prasanna, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Jackie Shroff, Shine Tom Chacko, and several others in key roles.

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