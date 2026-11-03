Dare Devil: Ajith Kumar starrer to lock a major actor for antagonist’s role? Find out

Dare Devil, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, is the upcoming action entertainer and marks the actor's next release after Good Bad Ugly. Following the film's pooja ceremony, reports suggest that the makers are yet to finalise a prominent actor for the antagonist's role.

Dare Devil: Ajith Kumar starrer yet to lock the film’s antagonist?

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Speaking to Chennai Times, Ajith Kumar's manager, Suresh Chandra, confirmed that the makers are currently in talks with a prominent actor to play the film's main antagonist.

He also clarified that Sreeleela will not be playing Ajith Kumar's daughter in the film. Speaking about her involvement, he said, "It was a great gesture on her part to wait for us for a year and a half. The character demanded someone with plenty of dancing prowess and vibrancy. She won't be playing Ajith's daughter, and it's too early to reveal if she'd be paired up with AK in the film."

Speaking about Unni Mukundan's role, he added, "His role will be very powerful. Several names were being discussed, but Ajith was particular that Unni Mukundan should play the role because he believes the actor has the potential to make his presence felt across the country."

With filming scheduled to begin on November 12, 2026, Suresh Chandra also revealed that music composer Anirudh Ravichander has already completed two songs for the film.

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Earlier, director Adhik Ravichandran confirmed that Dare Devil would reunite him with Ajith Kumar. The upcoming film is expected to be a family entertainer and, unlike Good Bad Ugly, is reportedly being designed to appeal to a wider audience.

The project was initially expected to begin production in early 2026. However, following reports of changes in the production setup, Shalini Ajithkumar is said to have taken over as the producer and will be backing the project.

Ajith Kumar’s work front

Ajith Kumar was last seen in the action drama Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The film follows AK, a former powerful figure known as Red Dragon.

Following the birth of his son, AK decides to leave his past behind and spends 18 years in exile. However, after his release, he discovers that his son has been wrongly implicated. This forces AK to revisit his past and uncover the truth to clear his son's name.

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Apart from Ajith Kumar, Good Bad Ugly features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Prabhu, Prasanna, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Jackie Shroff, Shine Tom Chacko, and several others in important roles.

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