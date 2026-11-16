Dare Devil, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, is an upcoming action entertainer directed by Adhik Ravichandran. With reports suggesting that the film began shooting this week, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar is expected to play the primary antagonist in the action drama.

Dare Devil: Ajith Kumar’s action film to feature Shiva Rajkumar?

According to The Times of India, Ajith Kumar's manager, Suresh Chandraa, has confirmed that Shiva Rajkumar will play the main antagonist in the film. Speaking about the casting, he said, “There is a very powerful antagonist role in the film for which we were discussing many names. Ajith sir has great respect for Shiva Rajkumar sir, and we decided to approach him.”

The manager further added, “Three to four months back, Adhik went and narrated the script to Shivanna, who immediately responded positively. Then, Ajith sir himself spoke to him. He will be joining the shoot by November 17 or 18.”

The film was officially launched with a traditional pooja ceremony. With Sreeleela and Unni Mukundan confirmed to play key roles, the project will feature music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Earlier, director Adhik Ravichandran confirmed that Dare Devil would mark his reunion with Ajith Kumar. The upcoming project is expected to be a family entertainer and, unlike Good Bad Ugly, is reportedly being developed to appeal to a wider audience.

The film was initially expected to go on floors in early 2026. However, following reports of changes in the production setup, Shalini Ajithkumar took over as the producer, with filming currently taking place in Hyderabad.

Ajith Kumar’s work front

Ajith Kumar was last seen in the action drama Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The film follows AK, a former powerful figure known as Red Dragon, who decides to leave his past behind following the birth of his son and spends 18 years in exile.

However, after his release, he discovers that his son has been wrongly implicated. This forces AK to confront his past and uncover the truth to clear his son's name.

Apart from Ajith Kumar, Good Bad Ugly features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Prabhu, Prasanna, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Jackie Shroff, Shine Tom Chacko, and several others in important roles.

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