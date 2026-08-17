Dare Devil: Ajith Kumar’s next film will not feature Mohanlal and begin shoot in September 2026? Here’s what we know

Ajith Kumar is set to star in the lead role in Dare Devil, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. As the film is expected to go on floors soon, reports suggest that the makers are planning to begin shooting in September 2026, with Mohanlal reportedly no longer attached to the project.

Dare Devil: Ajith Kumar to begin shoot for Dare Devil from September 2026?

According to a report by Valai Pechu, Ajith Kumar is expected to begin shooting for Dare Devil towards the end of September this year. Initially, there was speculation that Mohanlal would be part of the film in a supporting role. However, reports now suggest that the actor is no longer attached to the project due to remuneration-related reasons.

The development is based on a report, and the makers have not yet made an official announcement.

Previously announced with the tentative title AK64, Dare Devil was initially expected to go on floors in February 2026. However, production reportedly did not begin as no producers were attached to the project at the time. The film will now mark the maiden production venture of Ajith Kumar’s wife and former actress Shalini Ajithkumar under the banner of Bravehearts Production.

Anirudh Ravichander has been confirmed as the music composer, marking another collaboration between the musician and Ajith Kumar after Vedalam, Vivegam, and Vidaamuyarchi.

Earlier, Adhik Ravichandran confirmed that his next directorial venture would reunite him with Ajith Kumar. The film is expected to be a family entertainer and, unlike Good Bad Ugly, is reportedly being designed to appeal to a wider audience. The project is also said to feature several surprises for viewers.

Ajith Kumar’s work front

Ajith Kumar was last seen in the action drama Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The film follows AK, a former figure known as Red Dragon.

After the birth of his son, AK decides to leave his past behind. Later, he discovers that his son has been wrongly implicated. AK is then forced to revisit his past to uncover the truth and clear his son’s name.

Apart from Ajith Kumar, Good Bad Ugly also featured Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Prabhu, Prasanna, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Jackie Shroff, Shine Tom Chacko, and several others in key roles.

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